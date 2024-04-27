Ludhiana contractor held for raping labourer

Focal Point police on Saturday arrested a labour contractor for allegedly raping a 23-year-old married woman after taking her to his room on the pretext of clearing her dues. A case under 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, identified as Suraj Kumar Gupta, a resident of Railway Colony in Sherpur Kalan. (HT File Photo)

The woman, who is a resident of Dhandhri Kalan, said in her complaint that she works in a hosiery factory under the labour contractor, who she had met two months ago through a common link. The accused helped her in arranging a job for her in the factory. On Thursday, the accused called her to his room to collect her dues of ₹7,500.

The woman alleged that when she reached there, the accused bolted the door from inside and raped her. After reaching home, she narrated the ordeal to her husband and later filed a complaint with the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dalbir Singh, in-charge of Jeevan Nagar police post, said that soon after getting the complaint, police lodged a first-information report (FIR) and arrested the accused.