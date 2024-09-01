Man held for ‘damaging’ gurdwara property

The district police arrested a 38-year-old slum dweller for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by damaging windowpanes of a gurdwara in Bathinda in the wee hours of Sunday. The accused Gurdeep Singh, alias Fauji, after his arrest. (HT Photo)

Superintendent of police (investigation) Ajay Gandhi said accused Gurdeep Singh, alias Fauji, was arrested based on a CCTV footage near the spot. A case under Sections 298 (damaging place of worship) and 334 (4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against him at the Civil Lines police station.

The accused threw stones at the gurdwara, damaging the windowpanes. The police took swift action to apprehend the accused, who works as a painter.