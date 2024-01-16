National Conference for holding LS and assembly polls in J&K simultaneously

National Conference (NC) has asked for holding the parliament and assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously. NC leader Omar Abdullah. (HT File Photo)

NC leadership, especially former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah has been regularly targeting the Centre and BJP for not holding assembly polls in UT despite completion of the delimitation exercise.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

National Conference senior leader who is also heading the party’s Baramulla region said assembly and Lok Sabha polls in J&K should be held simultaneously. “If Lok Sabha polls could be held in J&K why not the assembly polls,” Sajjad Shafi told reporters on the sidelines of a function in north Kashmir.

He questioned why assembly polls are delayed in J&K when delimitation and all other things have already been completed. “When everything is complete why polls have been delayed,” said Sajjad Shafi adding that recently polls were held in three states of the country. “I am surprised when elections are held in other parts why not in J&K,” he added.

Last month while upholding the abrogation of Article 370, five member constitutional bench directed the Centre to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30.

The last assembly elections were held in J&K in 2014 when J&K was a state.