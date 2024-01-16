close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / National Conference for holding LS and assembly polls in J&K simultaneously

National Conference for holding LS and assembly polls in J&K simultaneously

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 16, 2024 08:10 AM IST

NC leadership, especially former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah has been regularly targeting the Centre and BJP for not holding assembly polls in UT despite completion of the delimitation excercise

National Conference (NC) has asked for holding the parliament and assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously.

NC leader Omar Abdullah. (HT File Photo)
NC leader Omar Abdullah. (HT File Photo)

NC leadership, especially former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah has been regularly targeting the Centre and BJP for not holding assembly polls in UT despite completion of the delimitation exercise.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

National Conference senior leader who is also heading the party’s Baramulla region said assembly and Lok Sabha polls in J&K should be held simultaneously. “If Lok Sabha polls could be held in J&K why not the assembly polls,” Sajjad Shafi told reporters on the sidelines of a function in north Kashmir.

He questioned why assembly polls are delayed in J&K when delimitation and all other things have already been completed. “When everything is complete why polls have been delayed,” said Sajjad Shafi adding that recently polls were held in three states of the country. “I am surprised when elections are held in other parts why not in J&K,” he added.

Last month while upholding the abrogation of Article 370, five member constitutional bench directed the Centre to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30.

The last assembly elections were held in J&K in 2014 when J&K was a state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On