Opposition spreading ‘lies’ about SIR, says Haryana BJP chief

Haryana BJP president Dr Archana Gupta on Friday accused leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc and other opposition leaders of spreading misinformation and attempting to create an atmosphere of unrest in the country. Speaking to the media in Rohtak, Archana Gupta alleged that Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc, and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal were coming up with “a new lie every day” and trying to launch protests without any substantive basis. (HT Photo)

Speaking to the media in Rohtak, Gupta alleged that Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc, and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal were coming up with “a new lie every day” and trying to launch protests without any substantive basis.

She alleged that attempts were being made to destabilise the elected government and claimed that foreign forces were intervening in the country’s affairs. Referring to a reported statement by advocate Prashant Bhushan, she alleged that the opposition was seeking to turn India into Bangladesh.

Gupta also rejected suggestions that the BJP planned to conclude a programme outside the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. She said the party had no plan to create unrest in Rohtak.

Defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Gupta said the deletion of around 13 crore names cited in the exercise related to draft electoral rolls should not be treated as the final list.

The BJP leader also alleged Congress and other opposition parties of being unhappy with the direct benefit transfer system introduced by the government.

“When the BJP government sends one rupee, the entire rupee reaches the eligible beneficiary’s account through direct benefit transfer (DBT). There is no middleman,” she said, alleging that the elimination of intermediaries affected those who previously benefited from commissions.

Earlier, Gupta held a meeting with municipal councillors from Rohtak to review preparations for BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s visit to the city on November 1 for the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march.