Nursing officers at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 ended their five-day strike on Sunday evening after the health department revoked the suspension of six nursing officers and a Class IV employee. With the department accepting their key demand, the Nursing Officers Welfare Association also withdrew its call for a statewide strike scheduled for Monday. The ongoing strike of nurses and staff in the Civil Hospital at Panchkula ended on Sunday. (HT photo) more

The services of all suspended nursing officers were restored, while the inquiry into the death of a heart patient will remain pending. The decision was taken under the direction of director general health services (DGHS) Dr Manish Bansal after discussions with the association.

The hospital witnessed hectic activity throughout Sunday, with a relatively lower number of patients visiting the facility. The premises remained heavily guarded by police personnel as nursing staff continued to raise slogans in the presence of police officers earlier in the day.

Amid the growing agitation and the threat of a statewide strike, the DGHS directed the hospital authorities to initiate discussions with the protesting employees and look into the matter. Subsequently, the principal medical officer and chief medical officer reached out to the protesters and initiated the inquiry proceedings.

The DGHS also held discussions with the association over its demands. The association’s state president, Vineeta Bangar, said they had put forward three demands: revocation of the suspension orders, withdrawal of letters issued for initiating action against employees, and conversion of leave taken during the strike into earned leave or casual leave. She said the department had accepted their primary demand of revoking the suspension of the nursing officers, following which the association decided to call off the agitation.

A senior officer of the health department said the inquiry into the patient’s death would remain pending and the nursing officers have been asked to resume their duties. The absence of staff during the strike would be adjusted against leaves due to them.

The strike had severely affected hospital services, with four wards, including the private and orthopaedic wards, remaining locked. The Mother and Child Block also witnessed unhygienic conditions, with biomedical waste and garbage accumulating on the premises. In the gynaecology ward, attendants accompanying patients were even seen cleaning the floors and mopping the area in the absence of adequate housekeeping services.