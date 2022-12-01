Pundri MLA faces protest for comments against community

: Agitated over the alleged comments of independent MLA from Pundri Randhir Golan against the Vishvakarma community, its members on Wednesday held a protest, seeking apology from him.

A video of the MLA went viral on social media in which he could be heard saying that due to division in the members of an upper caste, they have elected a sarpanch from the backward community, which has only 11 votes in the village dominated by the Ror community.

This agitated the members of the Vishvakarma community and they took out a protest march in Gharaunda and burnt the effigy of the MLA. They also submitted a memorandum to the SDM expressing their concerns over his language.

Meanwhile, MLA Golan said that he did not want to hurt the sentiments of anybody but the viral video was taken from a meeting of the Ror community members he addressed on November 26. He said that he was ready to apologise if his statement has hurt anybody.

Kaithal residents protest construction of red-cross building

KARNAL : Officials of the Kaithal municipal council had to face anger of locals when they began the construction of a boundary wall of the red-cross building in a locality in Kaithal. The protesters, including women and children, held a protest and did not allow the officials to start the work, alleging that the land was meant for the construction of a temple. However, the officials said that the land belonged to the Red Cross society. Kaithal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sanjay Dhatarwal said that the land belongs to the state government and the government has approved the construction of building of the red-cross. He said that they have come to take the possession of the land but some people were misleading the locals to object the construction. He said that the appropriate action will be taken as per the government orders and some people were detained for not allowing the officials work.

HTET to be conducted on Dec 3,4

Rohtak : The Haryana teachers’ eligibility test (HTET) for the post-graduate trained teachers (PGT) will be conducted on December 3 and trained graduate teachers (TGT) and primary teachers on December 4. In a statement, secretary of board of school education Haryana, Krishan Kumar said a total of 3.05 lakh students, including 2.18 lakh females, 87,678 males and 6 from the transgender community will appear at 504 exam centres across the state. “In the PRT exam, there are a total of 60,794 candidates, 1,49,430 in the TGT exam and 95,493 in the PGT exam. All arrangements have been made to ensure a free and fair exam. We will take strict measures if any candidate is found while using unfair means,” he added.