Family of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh deposited ₹10 lakh with the state government, fulfilling one of the conditions laid down by an Amritsar court for his three-hour parole on November 21 to attend the last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, who recently passed away. The earlier order had stated that all expenses had to be borne by the applicant. (HT Photo)

In its November 17 order, the court had clarified that only the reasonable costs related to travelling and security arrangements would be borne by Amritpal. The earlier order had stated that all expenses had to be borne by the applicant.

Amritpal’s family said the amount was deposited with Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal on Wednesday evening, after which a team of five police officials, including a DSP, left for Assam, where Amritpal is lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

Amritpal’s grandmother Charan Kaur, 84, died on November 8 following a prolonged illness, after which the MP’s family moved a court in Amritsar, seeking his temporary release. The mortal remains of Kaur have been kept at the family’s native village, Jallupur Khera in Amritsar.

The court, in its order, allowed Amritpal to attend the cremation on humanitarian grounds but had imposed strict parole conditions, including that he would not visit any place other than his native house at Jallupur Khera and would not contact any prosecution witness connected with the criminal cases pending against him. He has been directed not to address the media or any public gathering or directly or indirectly engage in any act or activity which can prejudice the law and order situation of the state.

Amritpal’s father and acting president of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), Tarsem Singh said, “The cremation will be conducted on agricultural land owned by the family, as the crematorium may not be able to accommodate the large gathering anticipated at the last rites.”

“Arrangements for the cremation and accommodation for visitors are being made accordingly,” he added.

Meanwhile, police have stepped up security around the village. On Thursday, SSP Chahal visited the cremation site to take stock of arrangements and met Amritpal’s family. The Amritsar district administration has already chalked out plans to manage traffic, parking, and other essential civic arrangements.

Senior party leader Sukhwinder Singh Agwan appealed to the people arriving to attend the cremation to maintain discipline and peace. Tarsem also appealed to the supporters to cooperate with the police administration to uphold law and order.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Tarsem said the people should attend the ceremony with humility and restraint.

To assist the authorities, volunteers from the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) would be deployed to manage community kitchen services and crowds.