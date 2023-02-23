Punjab: Ruling AAP lawmaker arrested in corruption case

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Amit Rattan Kotfatta was arrested from Punjab’s Patiala district on Thursday in a corruption case a week after his aide was caught accepting ₹4 lakh bribe, state vigilance bureau officials said. Amit Rattan Kotfatta (Twitter)

The officials cited their probe in the case and said they have found “strong evidence” of the involvement of Kotfatta, who represents Bathinda (Rural) in the Punjab assembly, in the case.

“It is quite clear that the aide [Rashim Garg] collected the bribe on his behalf,” said an official, who did not want to be named.

Kotfattta was taken to Bathinda after his arrest, where he will be produced in court. He was to be taken to a hospital for medical examination as per standard protocol.

Kotfatta is the second AAP legislator to be arrested for alleged involvement in corruption. In May last year, Vijay Singla, who was then the health minister, was arrested for allegedly demanding a 1% commission for a tender.

Bathinda resident Pritpal Kumar accused Kotfatta and Garg of demanding a bribe for releasing grants meant for the development works in Ghudda village.

Kumar submitted audio recordings of Kotfatta and Garg’s purported demand for money. His wife, Sunita Rani, is the village head of Ghudda.

Vigilance bureau officials caught Garg accepting ₹2,000 notes at a government-owned guest house, where Kotfatta was also present. Kotfatta was also questioned then.

On February 16, Kotfatta posted a video on his Facebook page calling Garg’s arrest a conspiracy to malign the AAP government.

in his complaint, Kumar said Garg invited him to Kotfatta’s residence in Bathinda where they allegedly demanded 20% of the development funds for Ghudda.

Kumar added he recorded their conservation when Kotfatta asked him for ₹5 lakh for the release of payments pending for the months and quick disbursal of funds for new development projects worth ₹25 lakh. “Money was meant to be paid to firms whose services were used for various development works. But the block development and panchayat officer of Sangat Rajneesh was not releasing funds as he was seeking a bribe.”