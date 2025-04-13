Traffic disrupted as bridge collapses in Kullu

The movement of traffic was disrupted on national highway 305 after a bridge collapsed suddenly in Himachal’s Kullu district early on Saturday, said officials. Banjar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pankaj Sharma said a temporary road is being used as an alternative route for light vehicular movement. (HT Photo)

According to reports, the Mangalore bridge connecting Mandi to Kullu came down as an overloaded vehicle was passing over it. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries as the vehicle plunged into the river, the officials added.

They said the bridge in Banjar area was built in the 1970s.

Officials from the district administration and police reached the spot after receiving information. Banjar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pankaj Sharma said a temporary road is being used as an alternative route for light vehicular movement.

“A Bailey bridge has been arranged, and we are hopeful that it will be installed within approximately two weeks,” he added.

Kullu deputy commissioner (DC) Torul S Raveesh visited the site and issued necessary guidelines for the restoration of an alternative route to ensure connectivity.

The DC said that along with the alternative route, a footpath has been created to facilitate pedestrians. She said a ‘Bailey bridge’ is planned for installation at the site and it is expected to take a few days.

PWD directed to inspect all bridges on NH 305 stretch

She said that to prevent further incidents, the mechanical wing of the public works department (PWD) has been directed to inspect and assess the safety of all bridges in the area, on NH 305. She said police have been instructed to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles across these bridges until further notice.