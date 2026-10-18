22-yr-old man killed after truck hits bikes in Dwarka; 1 arrested

A 22-year-old man was killed, and three others were injured after a truck rammed two motorcycles in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 18 on Saturday, police said, adding that the truck driver was arrested. Police said the driver, identified as 41-year-old Hotam Singh, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said police received information at around 12.45 am about a road accident near the Crescent Apartment traffic signal. A team reached the spot and learned that a truck hit two motorcycles carrying four people. The sequence of events is being ascertained.

“One of the injured, identified as Gaurav, died on the spot due to a head injury, while the remaining three were shifted to different nearby hospitals. The injured were identified as Hitesh, 18, Harshit, 20, and Dhruv, 23,” said Singh.

Police said Hitesh and Harshit were referred to another hospital as they suffered serious injuries, while Dhruv has been declared unfit to give a statement.

A police officer said Gaurav and Dhruv were preparing for competitive exams, while the other two men are graduate students.

Police said the driver, identified as 41-year-old Hotam Singh, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Saturday.

“An FIR for rash driving, an act endangering the life or personal safety of others, and causing death by negligence has been registered under sections 281, 125 (a,b) and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Dwarka North police station. Further probe is underway,” said DCP Singh, adding that the truck and both the motorcycles were seized.