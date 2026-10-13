Aadhaar proof mandatory for Delhi power subsidy beneficiaries

The Delhi government has made Aadhaar authentication or proof of Aadhaar possession mandatory for beneficiaries seeking an electricity subsidy, according to a notification issued by the power department. The Delhi power department and its implementing agencies have been directed to publicise the Aadhaar requirement widely through the media to ensure beneficiaries are aware of the new provision. (Representative)

The notification, dated September 30 and published in the Delhi Gazette, states that consumers seeking the benefit under the government’s electricity subsidy scheme must furnish proof of their Aadhaar number through a web portal or any other mode prescribed by the government.

Who will the requirement apply to? The requirement will apply to beneficiaries covered by the subsidy scheme administered through power distribution companies, including BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), as well as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Military Engineer Services (MES) in their respective areas.

The notification, issued under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, states that the move aims to establish beneficiaries' identities and ensure the targeted delivery of subsidies. The expenditure on the scheme is met from the Consolidated Fund of Delhi.

Will consumers without an Aadhaar not get a subsidy? Consumers who have not yet been assigned an Aadhaar number will also be eligible to apply for the subsidy. They can submit an Aadhaar enrolment application and provide their details along with the 14-digit enrolment ID to avail the benefit.

The power department and its implementing agencies have been directed to publicise the Aadhaar requirement widely through the media to ensure beneficiaries are aware of the new provision.

A dedicated online portal will soon be introduced to streamline the process, with consumers required to renew their choice every year to continue receiving the subsidy, officials said.