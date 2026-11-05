New Delhi, Barricades restricting movement around Delhi's Jantar Mantar have been removed, days after it was denotified as an authorised protest site following recommendations by a committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Barricades removed at Jantar Mantar, eases movement for local residents

Concerns were raised by residents living in the vicinity of the 18th century observatory over the prolonged restrictions, with some of them moving the courts against the barricading by Delhi Police, claiming that the curbs were causing considerable inconvenience to people and affecting their day-to-day movement.

The restrictions around Jantar Mantar came under sharp focus during the recent protests by the Cockroach Janta Party and students, when the entire Lutyens' Delhi virtually turned into a fortress to prevent the protesters from reaching the demonstration area.

Delhi Police put elaborate security arrangements in place, with barricades at several entry points, restrictions on movement and a heavy deployment of personnel to prevent any unauthorised gathering or march towards the Jantar Mantar.

Police also invoked Section 163 of the BNSS restricting mass gatherings citing law and order concerns. The extensive barricading and restrictions effectively curtailed public access to Jantar Mantar and its adjoining roads.

On October 11, Jantar Mantar was officially denotified as a designated protest site through a standing order issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner.

The police relocated authorised demonstrations to three alternative venues – Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, the CBD Ground in east Delhi, and the Burari Ground in north-west Delhi.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that Jantar Mantar is no longer suitable for holding protests and that a public road should not have been designated as a permanent protest site, citing concerns over public safety, traffic congestion, emergency access and security of vital installations.

In a counter affidavit filed before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar said the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue was taken after considering the recommendations of a committee constituted by the home ministry, which unanimously found the site unsuitable for protests and demonstrations.

Pointing to the impact on the surrounding areas, the affidavit said 78 foreign embassies, diplomatic missions and offices of international organisations are situated within a radius of about 3-4 km of Jantar Mantar.

Located in the heart of the national capital, Jantar Mantar had historically been one of the country's most prominent venues for political demonstrations, public agitations and civil society protests.

Over the decades, the stretch witnessed several high-profile movements that drew national attention and had a significant bearing on the country's political discourse.

The site remained a preferred destination for political parties, activists, social organisations and groups seeking to draw the government's attention to their demands.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.