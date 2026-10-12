CJP protest: Police apprehend four associates of right-wing outfit for assaulting minor
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended four people allegedly linked to a right-wing group in connection with assaulting a minor near Civic Centre during a Cockroach Janta Party(CJP)-led protest on Saturday
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended four people allegedly linked to a right-wing group in connection with assaulting a minor near Civic Centre during a Cockroach Janta Party(CJP)-led protest on Saturday.
Police identified the accused as Raman Saini, 50, and Vivekanand, 32, residents of Delhi, and Kapil Kumar, 27, and Ravinder Singh, 35, residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Police said they registered a case of causing hurt and illegal restraint after taking suo motu cognisance of an assault video appearing on social media.
Police said the accused claimed to be members of the Hindu Raksha Dal, a right-wing outfit, adding that they are probing their past criminal records, if any.
A senior police officer said the accused allegedly told the police that they assaulted the protesters as the latter had confronted them earlier. However, police said an initial probe found no evidence to support the claim.
According to the purported video, a minor was seen being dragged on a road, assaulted and threatened. A group of men also threatened a few journalists.
Police said no one, including the minor, complained, and that the case was suo motu.
Meanwhile, the outfits chief Pinky Chaudhary alias Bhupender Tomar on Sunday posted messages and videos on social media supporting the group members and threatening CJP.
“I had said don’t mess with the Hindu Raksha Dal. We won’t back down. These are my warriors, working for Sanatan Dharma with full strength. We have nothing to do with politics, but if someone targets Sanatan, we will target them and send them right where they belong. People can do what they do; I’m ready to protect my warriors.”
In another post tagging a video of an assault, he said, “These are my warriors. Wherever cockroaches are found, we will fix their minds.”
HT reached out to police about Chaudhary’s posts but did not receive a comment by the time of the protest.
Meanwhile, the minor whose father was allegedly targeted by right-wing content creator Swatantra Bhardwaj during the June-July protest, told HT that on Saturday she was allegedly followed by two people in Connaught Place.
“They hurled abuses and threatened me. They asked me why I’ve joined the protest. These men roam freely and target us,” she alleged. Police did not respond to HT’s request for comments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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