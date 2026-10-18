CJP stir: CRPF chief lauds woman personnel for restraint during alleged assault

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general (DG) GP Singh on Sunday commended a woman personnel for showing restraint on duty even after being allegedly heckled and assaulted by a woman protester on Friday. Delhi Police have already filed an FIR against the unidentified protester who allegedly slapped and assaulted the woman personnel near Palika Bazar during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest. (Representative photo)

Singh said the woman officer, a judo practitioner and part of the CRPF’s judo team, displayed “extreme patience, perseverance and resilience”.

Delhi Police have already filed an FIR against the unidentified protester who allegedly slapped and assaulted the woman personnel near Palika Bazar during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest.

In a post, the CRPF chief said, “Force leadership has complimented the CRPF personnel involved for showing extreme patience, perseverance and resilience despite being a top judo practitioner and part of CRPF judo team. We remain committed to peace and order in the country. Lawful action is being taken by jurisdictional police in the matter.”

Delhi Police said it is identifying the woman to take legal action.