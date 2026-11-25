The Delhi government has initiated a technical review of its proposed multi-utility duct (MUD) system for Chandni Chowk, with a committee examining the project’s feasibility, technical specifications and implementation framework at its first meeting on November 20, officials said on Tuesday. Delhi govt kicks off technical review of duct setup for Chandni Chowk more

The Technical Convergence Committee (TCC), chaired by the district magistrate (Old Delhi) and Special Secretary (Power), reviewed the concept note and detailed project report (DPR) to assess the feasibility of accommodating multiple essential utilities within a common underground network.

The government plans to develop underground corridors to house electricity cables, water and gas pipelines, fire-hydrant networks and other utilities at technically suitable locations. The initiative is aimed at reducing repeated road digging, minimising traffic disruptions and ensuring better coordination among agencies responsible for maintaining underground infrastructure.

The project, approved by the Cabinet in August, will initially be implemented as a pilot across two stretches in Chandni Chowk — 310 metres along Esplanade Road and 560 metres along Mor Sarai Road.

The November 20 meeting marked the first formal step towards advancing the project, which also seeks to shift overhead electricity wires underground while providing an organised system for other essential services. Under the proposed model, multiple utilities will share a common underground corridor, instead of agencies undertaking separate excavation and infrastructure work.

The technical assessment assumes significance given the dense population, heavy commercial activity and complex network of existing utilities in Chandni Chowk, officials said. Coordinating the relocation and integration of these services will be a key challenge before the project moves to the execution stage.

Following the committee’s technical assessment, the government plans to move towards awarding contracts and finalising execution timelines.

“The first meeting of the Technical Convergence Committee took place on November 20. It was chaired by the District Magistrate (Old Delhi) and Special Secretary (Power). Members are reviewing the concept note and DPR for technical feasibility, specifications, and implementation,” Delhi Power minister Ashish Sood said in a statement shared by his office.

Sood said shifting overhead electricity wires underground was an important part of the government’s efforts to make the city’s power infrastructure safer and cleaner. The multi-utility duct model in Chandni Chowk, he said, was intended to provide a coordinated and long-term infrastructure solution.