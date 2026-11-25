New Delhi, The Delhi government will expand the public charging infrastructure in the national capital, setting up 540 chargers at 180 locations across the city to boost its mission of accelerating EV adoption, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi govt to set up 540 public EV chargers across 180 locations in city more

The project will be developed with the charger configuration approved by the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The Delhi government's nodal agency Transco has started the process to appoint operators to set up and operationalise the chargers under the PM e-drive scheme, they said.

The charging infra will include one 12 kW charger with two charging guns for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, one 60 kW charger with two charging guns for N1 goods carriers, electric four-wheelers and private four-wheelers, and one 120 kW fast charger with two charging guns at each location, according to an official document.

The 180 sites are grouped into 90 Sites each broadly by geographic location, with Package 1 primarily covering western and northern Delhi and Package 2 primarily covering southern, New Delhi and eastern Delhi.

The project is estimated to cost around ₹62 crore, officials said.

The shortlisted Central Delhi sites occur in two distinct geographic clusters six sites around Inderlok, Pratap Nagar, Shahi Idgah and Kamla Market/ Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital, and two co-located sites at Rajghat.

Under the phased electrification mandate of the Delhi EV Policy 2026, only electric three-wheelers and electric N1 goods carriers will be eligible for new registration in Delhi from January 1, 2027, and only electric two-wheelers from April 1, 2028.

These mandates will substantially increase the demand for public charging in the city, particularly fast charging for commercial and high-use vehicles. The Commission for Air Quality Management has also prescribed a target of establishing 32,062 EV charging points in Delhi, in a phased manner, by December 2029.

The Delhi EV Policy 2026 designates Delhi Transco Limited as the nodal agency for planning, coordination, and implementation of public electric vehicle charging and battery swapping infrastructure in Delhi.

Delhi faces a persistent challenge of poor air quality, to which road transport is a significant contributor.

The electrification of vehicles, particularly in high-use segments such as two-wheelers, three-wheelers, goods carriers and fleets, is therefore central to the efforts of the Delhi government to improve air quality in the city, the document stated.

The policy seeks to accelerate the adoption of EVs across major vehicle segments, and to improve air quality, through purchase and scrapping incentives, exemption from road tax and registration fees, phased electrification mandates, and the expansion of charging and battery swapping infrastructure.

Achieving these objectives will require Delhi's public charging network to expand in line with EV adoption and provide reliable, safe and accessible services, officials said.

Also, user confidence depends on being able to locate a suitable charger, find it operational and complete charging and payment with ease. Provision for additional charging capacity, subject to site and power availability, will enable the network to respond to growing demand, they said.

The availability of adequate charging infrastructure has been one of the key impediments to accelerating the adoption of EVs in India, and the Ministry of Power has issued the guidelines for installation and operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure – 2024.

The key provisions include setting up public charging stations as a de-licensed activity, and any individual or entity is free to set it up provided that the station meets the technical and performance standards and protocols set by the ministry and the Central Electricity Authority or the State Authority from time to time.

Capital subsidy is provided by the government for setting up EV charging stations in select cities, which can reduce the initial investment cost and improve the financial viability of projects.

Under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, it is proposed to set up an additional 22,100 fast public chargers , in cities and on highways , to support the public charging requirements of the various e-4W vehicle segments, the document said.

In order to address the public charging requirements of the e-2W and e-3W segments, PM E-DRIVE will support the setting up of public fast chargers in cities. The scheme will also support the setting up of 1,800 fast chargers for e-buses and e-trucks. Approximately 1,600 of these chargers will be installed on identified highways, and about 200 in cities, it said.

Delhi EV Policy 2026 specifies Delhi Transco Limited as the nodal agency for planning, coordination, and implementation of public EV charging and battery swapping infrastructure in the NCT of Delhi under PM E-DRIVE.

Support for charging infrastructure under PM E-DRIVE: The Government of India has approved the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement Scheme, with an outlay of Rs. 10,900 crore over a period of two years. The primary objective of the scheme is to expedite the adoption of EVs by providing upfront incentives for their purchase and by facilitating the establishment of essential charging infrastructure for EVs

To cater to the need for fast chargers, the PM E-DRIVE scheme has an outlay of ₹2,000 crore for setting up public fast charging stations. Under the scheme, the Ministry of Heavy Industries intends to support the development of charging infrastructure by extending an 80 per cent capital subsidy on the upstream infrastructure required for setting up public fast charging stations.

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