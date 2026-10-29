New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked cricketer Sourav Ganguly to identify specific portions of the film "Doosra" that allegedly infringe his personality rights. Delhi HC asks Sourav Ganguly to specify infringing content in film 'Doosra'

Justice Tejas Karia directed the defendants to submit a pen drive containing the movie, which is stated to be a fictional story of a middle-class Rajasthani girl who is inspired by certain sporting events involving the cricketer, and listed the former India captain's lawsuit against the filmmakers for hearing on November 2.

"Prepare a table with time stamp of the objectionable scene and narration of the objections...We will see it over the weekend and we will hear you," the court stated.

Besides Ganguly, Luv Films LLP, which is producing a biopic of the former cricket captain, is also a plaintiff and has alleged violation of his "contractual rights" by "Doosra".

The court asked the plaintiffs to submit the manuscript of their upcoming movie "Dada" in a sealed envelope, and also specify how the defendant's film was violating the contractual rights.

The plaintiffs' counsel pressed for interim relief of injunction against the defendants even after the release of "Doosra" in theatres last week, and informed that the movie was yet to come on OTT platforms.

"It is all about Sourav Ganguly's life. His image has been badly exploited without consent.. After intermission, it is all about the NatWest match," the counsel submitted.

Senior counsel, appearing for the defendants, said they took due permission from the authorities holding the copyright over the clips of the sporting event.

Opposing the plea, it was also clarified that Ganguly was only a "source of inspiration" in their film.

On October 23, the high court had asked the makers of the film "Doosra" to respond to Ganguly's plea alleging violation of his personality rights in the movie and asked them to also arrange a screening.

On October 22, the high court had refused to stop the theatre release of the film "Doosra" on Ganguly's plea.

"Doosra: India's Other Freedom Struggle" is a sports drama directed by Abhinay Deo and starring Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal and Samidha Guru.

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