Delhi's February to get warmer than usual, temperature inches up to 30°C

The Capital stayed warmer than usual through the first half of February, with the average maximum temperature between February 1-15 recorded at 25°C, which is 1.9°C above the long-period average (LPA) for this time of the year. People feed birds from a boat in the Yamuna Bazaar area along the Yamuna River, enjoying the pleasant weather on the riverbank in New Delhi, India, (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

While weather experts forecast an active western disturbance in the coming days, a significant dip in temperature is unlikely as the maximum gradually inches closer to 30°C.

The city’s maximum temperature on Sunday stood at 28.5°C — four degrees above normal for this time of the year. The maximum is forecast to touch 29°C on Monday and Tuesday.

An analysis of daily maximum temperature data from February 1-15 by HT shows that daytime temperatures have remained consistently elevated in Delhi, with the mean maximum working out to 25.05°C against a long period average of 23.14°C, placing the period 1.9°C above normal.

In the first 15 days of February, the maximum temperature stayed above the normal mark for 14 days, with the mercury falling below 20°C only once. The highest maximum so far this month has been 28.6°C during this stretch, which was on February 10.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that while a feeble western disturbance may bring isolated drizzles in the city on Wednesday, the maximum temperature is unlikely to dip much, hovering around 28°C by the weekend. “The possible drizzle may lead to a marginal dip in temperature, but it will be only a brief decrease of 1-2°C. The maximum is expected to rise again after February 19,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet.

An IMD official explained that the maximum temperature had stayed above normal in most parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi as well as in the Himalayan region in recent days.

While February so far has been warmer than usual, data shows the first half was warmer last year — averaging a maximum temperature of 25.6°C. It was even warmer in 2023 and 2021 — at 25.8°C. In comparison, it was 22°C in the first half of February 2024 and 22.8°C in 2022, data showed.

Data also suggested that the maximum temperature tends to cross the 30°C threshold towards the end of February. Last year, it touched 32.4°C on February 26. The highest maximum in 2024 was 29.7°C on February 19. In 2023, the highest maximum in the month was 33.6°C (February 21) — levels typically associated with mid-March.

In 2022, the highest maximum was 28.4°C (February 19), and it was 33.2°C on February 26, 2021.

Navdeep Dahiya, an amateur weatherman said early signs of summer are likely to start in the coming days — in peninsular, central and western India between February 16 and 17.

“Parts of northwest India will start to experience a spike in maximum temperature — up to 30°C across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on February 16 and 17,” Dahiya said, adding that a weak western disturbance will bring isolated rainfall in the plains of northwest India between 17-19, but the impact on moderating temperature will be minimal.

“In the absence of a major western disturbance, above normal temperatures will continue for the rest of February,” Dahiya said. He added that if western disturbances continue to remain absent or weak, early summers may arrive in March itself.

In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 11.1°C, which was around normal for this time of the year. Forecasts show it is likely to hover between 11-13°C on Monday and Friday, possibly rising to 15°C by Wednesday and Thursday. It is likely to remain above 11°C till the weekend, keeping nights warm too.