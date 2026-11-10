Delhi man, minor son held for teen’s murder over firecracker

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old man was arrested and his minor son apprehended after a teenager was allegedly beaten to death with an iron rod following a dispute over bursting firecrackers in west Delhi’s Baljeet Nagar on Monday, police said. Police filed a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Anand Parbat police station. (Photo for representation)

According to a police officer, the incident occurred in Punjabi Basti after an argument broke out between two 15-year-old boys over bursting firecrackers close to each other.

Police said the dispute quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. The father of one of the boys allegedly intervened and attacked the victim with an iron rod, inflicting fatal injuries.

The injured teenager was rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Anand Parbat police station.

Both accused, the father and his minor son, have been apprehended, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the murder.