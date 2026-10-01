Raped as minor, Delhi woman approaches cops after he sends video to husband
The rape survivor was a minor when the assaults began in April 2025, according to investigators, but has since turned 18 and is married
A teenager in central Delhi’s South Avenue area who was repeatedly raped by her neighbour for nearly six months in 2025 has filed a police complaint after he continued to blackmail her and threatened to release a video of the sexual assault, police said on Thursday.
The accused, a 25-year-old, has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The survivor was a minor when the assaults began in April 2025, according to investigators, but has since turned 18 and is married.
Police said the woman recently approached the police, complaining that her neighbour repeatedly raped her between April and October 2025 at her house when her parents would step out for work.
She also accused him of recording the sexual assault on his phone, which he used to blackmail her for sex. He tried to blackmail her after she got married too.
When he did not get his way, the accused allegedly sent a video clip to her husband.
Citing her complaint, police said the entire episode had started impacting her marriage. “She submitted the complaint along with electronic evidence of the threats. The accused had also threatened to circulate the videos online,” a senior police officer said.
Following her complaint on September 26, police registered a case under sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, alongside sections 64(1) (rape) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The survivor was taken to hospital for a medical examination, and the accused was subsequently arrested.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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