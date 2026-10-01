Raped as minor, Delhi woman approaches cops after he sends video to husband

A teenager in central Delhi’s South Avenue area who was repeatedly raped by her neighbour for nearly six months in 2025 has filed a police complaint after he continued to blackmail her and threatened to release a video of the sexual assault, police said on Thursday. The accused, a 25-year-old, has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. (Unsplash)

The accused, a 25-year-old, has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The survivor was a minor when the assaults began in April 2025, according to investigators, but has since turned 18 and is married.

Police said the woman recently approached the police, complaining that her neighbour repeatedly raped her between April and October 2025 at her house when her parents would step out for work.

She also accused him of recording the sexual assault on his phone, which he used to blackmail her for sex. He tried to blackmail her after she got married too.

When he did not get his way, the accused allegedly sent a video clip to her husband.

Citing her complaint, police said the entire episode had started impacting her marriage. “She submitted the complaint along with electronic evidence of the threats. The accused had also threatened to circulate the videos online,” a senior police officer said.

Following her complaint on September 26, police registered a case under sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, alongside sections 64(1) (rape) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The survivor was taken to hospital for a medical examination, and the accused was subsequently arrested.