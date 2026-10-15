Delhi to offer 8 DCPCR jobs to young adults leaving care

Young adults turning 18 after living in or receiving care from child care institutions (CCIs) and aftercare homes in Delhi will be considered for eight multi-tasking staff (MTS) positions at the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), as part of a government initiative to help care-leavers transition to independent living, official documents accessed by HT show. The initiative, described by officials as the first of its kind in Delhi, aims to provide institutional support, work experience and financial independence to young adults leaving care. (Representative photo)

The initiative, described by officials as the first of its kind in Delhi, aims to provide institutional support, work experience and financial independence to young adults leaving care. It follows a proposal discussed at a meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta on September 11.

The assessment process is underway, with candidate interactions conducted last week, according to officials familiar with the matter. They did not specify whether the candidates had previously been classified as children in need of care and protection – including orphans, abandoned children and those without adequate parental support – or children in conflict with the law.

MTS posts, according to an official familiar with the modalities of the plan, are non-gazetted positions involving administrative, operational and general support duties, “depending on workplace requirements”.

According to the proposal document, the Delhi government has earmarked ₹3.5 crore for the financial year 2026-27 to support young adults leaving child care institutions.

“The government… has, for the first time in the history of Delhi, introduced a dedicated and structured Aftercare Initiative for young adults transitioning from child care institutions upon attaining the age of 18 years,” the document states.

It says the funding will support the aftercare, rehabilitation and mainstreaming of young adults, recognising the need for continued assistance as they move from institutional care to adulthood.

The proposal also seeks to create pathways to higher and technical education, skill development, livelihoods and employment, with the broader aim of helping care-leavers achieve economic independence and integrate into mainstream society.

At the September 11 meeting, officials discussed linking eligible young adults to government employment opportunities. The proposal noted that the DCPCR had a requirement for eight MTS positions and that eligible candidates could be considered, subject to prescribed eligibility conditions and applicable engagement or outsourcing norms.

The document describes the plan as a way to link the aftercare initiative with the commission’s staffing needs while enabling young adults to gain employment exposure and work experience.

On September 30, the DCPCR issued an order constituting a five-member committee to assess and select candidates for the eight positions. The panel was tasked with scrutinising documents, verifying eligibility, examining academic credentials and assessing candidates’ suitability for the roles.

A government official said the interaction process was scheduled for October 9. Officials familiar with the process said the committee would submit its recommendations and assessment records to the DCPCR chairperson for final approval and engagement in accordance with recruitment norms.