It could be our clothes, our balcony. It all feels like home. A pink sweatshirt is hanging upside down above the red Honda sign. Its sleeves dangling below the balcony railing. There’s washing out on another balcony, too. A safed tauliya is hanging above a sign for the Guru Jolly Institute of Astrology, which promises a solution to every problem. Delhiwale: To the ends of the earth

Actually, you see the shop signs first. Then you begin to notice the homes above them.

The pink sweatshirt, for instance, is visible from right inside Krishna Park Extension metro station, through the glass beside the escalators at Gate No. 2–see photo. The Magenta Line ends here, in west Delhi. This is the third in our series on the last points of the Delhi Metro’s lines, and on what lies outside them.

On the other side of the station, a narrow pavement runs between the glass wall and the traffic on the main road. A giant billboard dwarfs the scene. It offers 3 BHK homes starting from 3.52 crore rupees. A bird is perched atop the billboard.

Now a bus pulls up outside the Metro station. The door opens. On the roadside, a scrap collector is sitting on his white sack, facing the open door. He makes no move towards the bus. He talks eagerly. He has been picking things up off the streets since early morning, he says. Now he is tired, so he is resting on his sack. He says he has no home. Then he turns to look at the station. He says he has never seen the inside of a Metro train.

On a grey wall, a pink poster bears the words Dukh Nivaran Ashram. A place to give relief from sorrow. The poster says the ashram looks after people who have no one to look after them.

The board at the Metro exit points to Guru Nanak Nagar. A few steps inside is a little grocery. It is clear that some of the residents here have come from foreign lands and made their home here. This shop is where they can pick up familiar things to eat. For in big yellow letters above the grocery’s door are two words. African Shop. In a way, the last stop of the Magenta Line is touching another continent.