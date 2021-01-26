DMRC closes multiple metro stations in Delhi after violence at farmers’ tractor rally

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday ordered closure of several metro stations in the city, as clashes between the farmers and Delhi Police intensified during protests against the Centre's three new farm laws. The clashes were reported from several areas of the national capital as farmers, who took out a tractor rally, tried to enter central Delhi.

Multiple closures were announced by DMRC through its social media handles as a security measure.

Entry and exit gates of all stations of Line-9 or grey line connecting Dwarka to Najafgarh has been declared closed. Following it, DMRC had also announced that entry and exit gates of Jama Masjid metro station, Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar park have been closed too, as a security measure.

On the green line, Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan, Ghevra, Mundka Industrial Area, Mundka, Rajdhani Park, Nangloi Railway Station, Nangloi stations, were closed. However, exit was still permitted. The exit gate of Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station was also closed.

Earlier in the day, protesting farmers deviated from the routes approved for the tractor rally, breaking through police barricades and defying tear gas. Thousands of tractors were seen on the roads in and around central Delhi as protesters marched towards ITO and Minto Road.

The metro stations at Indraprastha and ITO were closed due to security reasons.

Traffic has also been affected in the city following the protests. Despite earlier arrangements made, Delhi Traffic Police advised the public to “avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi & Outer Delhi, East & West Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests.”

Initially, the protesting farmer unions have announced that the tractor rally would be taken along three routes starting from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. However, some groups of farmers deviated from the proposed route and entered the Delhi city along with their tractors. In the clashes that ensued, police had resorted to lathi charge and tear gas shelling at many areas including Nangloi area.