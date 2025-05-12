The directorate of education (DoE) announced on Saturday that services of guest teachers in all government and government-aided schools will be discontinued during the summer vacations, which have begun from May 11 and will continue till June 30. DoE sets rules for guest teachers, allows special classes from May 13

However, the guest teachers can be appointed for summer activities or remedial classes during the vacation, the DoE added.

“During the vacation period, heads of school are authorised to engage guest teachers as per administrative requirements for school related work,” DoE said in a statement.

According to a senior DoE official, there are more than 10,000 guest teachers currently employed in Delhi government schools.

DoE has also announced that government schools in the Capital will hold remedial classes for students of classes 9 to 12 from May 13 to 31.

The directorate aims to boost learning outcomes through focused sessions in science, maths and a third subject which will be decided by the head of schools based on the academic requirements or result analysis, DoE said in the statement.

“Classes will run from 7:30am to 10:30am, with teachers arriving earlier and heads of schools must ensure parental consent, student attendance and clean amenities,” DoE wrote.

Besides, libraries will remain open for self-study and teachers on duty will remain through out the school timing, the statement mentioned.