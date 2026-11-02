Mangolpuri fire: 2 factory owners still at large; 1 injured in ICU

The family of Harinder, one of the two people injured in a massive fire at a four-storey shoe manufacturing facility in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-1 that killed four people on Friday, said that he was still in the intensive care unit (ICU) and was looking at months of recovery. Delhi Police said they had yet to locate the two men who run the factory. On Friday a fire broke out inside the shoe factory, where six workers had been eating dinner on the first floor. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

On Friday, around 9.30 pm, a fire broke out inside the shoe factory, where six workers had been eating dinner on the first floor. Four of them died, mainly due to asphyxiation.

The victims were identified as Lal Babu (38), Ashok (25), Prem Chand (50), and Harihar (40). Apart from Harinder, a 45-year-old Vikas is also undergoing treatment, but is in stable condition.

He has submitted a complaint to police blaming the building owners and supervisor for negligence and “stuffing” the basement with cartons and raw material which caused the fire.

A preliminary investigation had found that even though the fire was in the basement, all windows and alternative exits were sealed, trapping all workers. Police and fire officers who visited the scene of the fire said that five of the six victims were found unconscious in a room on the fourth floor, while the sixth person was found near the staircase on the third floor.

Police have so far arrested one of the owners, identified as Suresh Chand (78), and building supervisor Ashok Yadav. They have been booked for negligent conduct with respect to fire and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

However, raids are being conducted across Delhi to nab the two other owners who have beenidentified.

Harinder (AGE) finally regained consciousness but is still not able to speak, his family said.

“Harinder spent more than 22 years in that factory. He was earning ₹25,000 and was the contractor. Though it was not required, he would still stay at night to help workers during the festive season. Now, he can’t even speak because of heavy smoke inhalation,” his brother-in-law Mukesh told HT. “Ddoctors have said it will take over three months for him to fully recover. He is only able to signal now.”

Families of the other victims alleged that they had had to pay for the ambulances, which cost them ₹25,000 each.

Nagendra Yadav, Ashok’s father, said, “The least the owners or the government could have done is help us. We have already spent a lot on flights as we had to rush from Bihar to Delhi. Ashok has a pregnant wife and two more children who are aged around six and four. But the ambulance services cost us ₹25,00. Ashok’s monthly salary was only ₹15,000. How can we afford all this? Nobody is helping us. The owners are also on the run. The police are not doing anything.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services said their preliminary inquiry showed certain modifications near lift shaft area and near staircases leading to “heavy accumulation” of smoke in the staircase area

“We have found that during the fire, a few workers reached the third floor and could have been saved as they reached the circular exhaust window to breathe but it was also sealed with sheets and tape. We were shocked as to why this was done. The same was done on all exhaust systems as they were all sealed,” said a senior fire officer who accompanied a team from the sub-divisional magistrate’s office for an inspection on Saturday.

Officials also flagged blocked exits, obstructed staircases, sealed windows and the absence of a smoke detection system as key causes for the deaths of four workers. During a spot check on Saturday, HT found that the building had window spaces that were sealed with iron gates and tiny air outlets blocked by sheets of cardboard.

Police on Sunday said they are checking all licenses related to the factory and bylaws violations.

Mukesh, meanwhile, lamented his brother-in-law’s fate. “He is the first to educate girls in the family. We are from Buxar in Bihar. He has two young daughters aged 21 and 18. Now, they have all left work and studies to come here. He had previously told owners about safety issues but they ignored his requests. We also want to file a complaint. Who will run the family now? A firefighter told us that Harinder even tried to help the deceased but he fainted after some time.”