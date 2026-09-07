MCD officials suspended, PG owner arrested: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lists actions after building collapse
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, who promised strict action after she visited the site on Sunday, said that anyone found guilty “won't be spared”.
Day after the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan claimed at least seven lives and injured many others, chief minister Rekha Gupta listed out the actions taken against those responsible for the incident and precautionary measures imposed to prevent such mishaps.
On Sunday, a five-storey building used as boys paying guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan at around 1.30 pm. Several students were killed, other rescued as locals and rescue teams came to move the rubble look for those trapped beneath. The ops are still going on.
Track live updates of Delhi building collapse here
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, who promised strict action after she visited the site on Sunday, said on Monday that several officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, including its deputy commissioner, executive engineer, superintending engineer and others have been suspended.
Also read: ‘Didn't have heart to tell family’: Tense wait for friends after Satya Niketan PG collapse
She added that the owner of the building, Hariram Gupta, has also been arrested.
After the tragic incident, all illegal five-storey buildings in Delhi have been sealed and paying guest accommodations near the collapse site are also being inspected.
“MCD Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer have been suspended with immediate effect following the tragic Satya Niketan incident,” Gupta said in a post on X.
Also read: ‘Formed human chain’: How students, locals started rescue ops before NDRF arrived at Delhi building collapse
“The building owner has been arrested. Immediate sealing of buildings with unauthorised fifth floors has been ordered across Delhi. Nearby PGs and buildings are also being thoroughly inspected. Strict action, including sealing, will be taken against violations,” she added.
The Delhi CM said that “anyone found guilty or responsible will not be spared”.
Building was decades old, construction was on in basement
The building that collapsed was between 40 and 50 years old, according to officers. The locals said that some construction work was being carried out in the basement of the building when the collapse happened.
Also read: MCD chief Sanjeev Khirwar, who was at the centre of dog-walk row, in focus after Satya Niketan tragedy
Satya Niketan is a popular student hub near Delhi University's South Campus and has several paying guest accommodations housing students, who prefer to stay there due to proximity to their colleges.
Many of the students who were inside the building during collapse were students of Delhi University's Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, and Motilal Nehru College.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More
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