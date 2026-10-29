NDMC set to double parking fees for fossil-fuel vehicles from November

New Delhi: In an attempt to encourage green and public transport, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will not increase the parking fee for electric vehicles but will charge double for fossil-fuel-run vehicles from November, when the winter action plan kicks in as part of pollution mitigation measures, NDMC vice chairperson Kuljeet Chahal announced on Wednesday. The NDMC is aiming to become the local body with the highest density of EV charging stations, the vice chairperson said.

To be sure, NDMC charges EVs half the fee of other vehicles. With the EV fee not increasing in November and the non-EV fee doubling, the EV fee will be one-fourth of the non-EV fee.

On other measures, Chahal said the misting system will become operational on 24 major arterial roads in New Delhi by the end of November and is already operational at six locations. “The systems are targeted to become operational within a week on six additional roads: Aurobindo Marg, Prithviraj Road, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, Copernicus Marg and Barakhamba Road,” he added.

The NDMC is aiming to become the local body with the highest density of EV charging stations, the vice chairperson said. “There are currently 157 electric vehicle charging stations in the NDMC area, and the council aims to increase this to 204 by December 31,” Chahal said.

Chahal said that NDMC has 11 large mechanical road sweeping machines, four small sweeping machines, four ride-on scrubbers and 20 litter pickers. “Plans are underway to procure or deploy four additional large and four medium-sized mechanical road sweeping machines, along with leaf pickers,” he said.

NDMC said it is deploying 12 truck-mounted or mobile anti-smog guns to control dust and pollution.

NDMC has also installed anti-smog guns at buildings including Yashwant Place Building, Chanakya Bhawan, Palika Bhawan, Skill Development Centre, Moti Bagh, Lok Nayak Bhawan, Pragati Bhawan, Chandralok Building, Mohan Singh Place, Mayur Bhawan and Palika Amrit Kaal Niwas.

Chahal said over 64.48% of the NDMC area is under green cover. “For 2026–27, the Council has set a target of planting 5,100 trees and 500,000 shrubs. So far, 1,749 trees and 373,587 shrubs have been planted, which means 74.31% of the target has been achieved,” he added.