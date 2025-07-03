Opium disguised as ‘anardana tablets’ seized; Two arrested

The crime branch of Delhi Police has busted an international drug syndicate by seizing 472 grams of opium—disguised as Ayurvedic “anardana” digestive tablets—from a Delhi warehouse of a multinational logistics firm and arresting two alleged traffickers, police said on Wednesday. A case was registered, and an investigation revealed the parcel had been sent from Ludhiana. (File)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Harsh Indora said the anti-gang squad raided the warehouse on May 22, recovering 465 grams of high-quality opium tablets concealed inside digestive packs, camouflaged with chocolates, clothes, and other innocuous items. A case was registered, and an investigation revealed the parcel had been sent from Ludhiana. “Accordingly, a raid was conducted, and the sender, Lalit Ahuja alias Lucky, was arrested on May 24. An additional 7 grams of similar opium tablets were recovered from his shop,” Indora said.

During interrogation, Ahuja revealed that he procured the drugs from Harvinder Kumar, alias Harsh Dawar, a wholesale medical dealer in Ludhiana. Together, they were smuggling consignments to Canada and Australia, where demand among diaspora communities was high. “Harvinder handled procurement and packaging, while Lalit managed overseas dispatch. Profits were split equally,” said Indora, adding that several parcels had already been shipped abroad.

Harvinder absconded after Ahuja’s arrest, evading capture by moving across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He was finally arrested from Ludhiana on June 26, police added.