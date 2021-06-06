‘Plan to deliver ration at homes stalled again’

The Centre has once again “blocked” the Delhi government’s ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme days ahead of its launch with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal rejecting the scheme, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office said in a statement on Saturday. The L-G’s office, however, said Baijal did not “reject” the scheme and only “advised for the constitutional scheme of things to be followed in letter and spirit”.

“The Delhi government’s revolutionary doorstep delivery of ration scheme has been stalled by the central government just days before it was to be launched across the national capital. The scheme, which would have benefitted more than 7.2 million beneficiaries has hit a roadblock again. After accepting all suggestions of the central government, Delhi government had sent the file to the L-G for his final approval on May 24, after which its immediate rollout was scheduled. But the L-G has returned the file saying the scheme cannot be implemented in Delhi,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Kejriwal will address a press conference on the issue on Sunday.

This is the second time this year that the scheme has been stalled due to differences between the Delhi government and the Centre.

The scheme was to be launched on March 25, but the Union food and consumer affairs ministry wrote to the Delhi government on March 19 raising two objections to the scheme — the use of the term “mukhyamantri (chief minister)” for a scheme involving the distribution of food grains allocated under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and that any change in the delivery mechanism requires an amendment in NSFA that can be done only by Parliament.

The Delhi government, on March 24, passed a Cabinet decision to remove the name “Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna” for the scheme and to implement doorstep delivery of ration as part of the existing NFS Act, 2013. “But the Centre has blocked our scheme again,” said Delhi food minister Imran Hussain.

The L-G cited two “invalid reasons” to reject the scheme which shows that his decision is “politically motivated”, claimed Hussain.

“The L-G has rejected the scheme on two grounds – that it is not approved by the central government, and that there’s an ongoing court case on the scheme. No approval to launch such a scheme is required as per existing law. We also changed the name of the scheme according to their letter dated May 19. What further approval is required? It makes even less sense to stop the roll out of this scheme due to an ongoing court case. There have already been two hearings and no stay has been ordered by the court,” the Delhi minister said.

Rebutting the Delhi government’s claim, the L-G ‘s office said in a statement that the file pertaining to the “notification on home delivery of processed and packaged ration under TDPS” was “returned for reconsideration to the CM by the LG. It has been advised again, like earlier on March 20, 2018, that since the proposal seeks to change the method of distribution, it would mandatorily require the prior approval of Government of India as per Section 12 (2) (h) of the National Food Security Act 2013. Additionally, it was brought to the notice that a Writ Petition WP (C) 2037/2021 in the said matter has been filed by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh...The said petition is scheduled to be heard on August 20, 2021”.

DJ Narain, Union food ministry spokesperson, said the Delhi government can distribute ration under any other scheme.

“Why insist on disrupting an existing pan-Indian scheme which is under the NFSA?” he said.

