Supreme Court panel opens portal for complaints over violence on July 20 Delhi protest

A Supreme Court-appointed high-powered enquiry committee (HPEC), tasked with inquiring into violence in central Delhi in the run-up to and during the “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20, said it has opened an online portal for people to upload complaints and representations. During the protests in July, the Central Reserve Police Force’s Rapid Action Force, which was working under the command of Delhi Police, is alleged to have fired pellets at protesters. (@Cockroachisback/X)

The HPEC stated that priority will be given to complaints of pellet-gun use and harassment of female protesters, among others. The portal can be accessed at http://hpec.nic.in, it said.

“The HPEC shall examine all issues enumerated in paragraphs 12 and 13 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Order dated August 18, 2026, and paragraph 5(i) of the order dated September 10, 2026. Priority will be given to matters pertaining to the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protestors, and excessive violence and destruction of property occasioned on either side,” the statement read.

It said those who wished to submit complaints in person can do so at its office at Shiksha Sadan, 17, Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, between 2pm and 4pm on working days.

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On protecting the identities of complainants, it said that “vulnerable witnesses” can also “keep the identities confidential and undisclosed, if so wished by the affected persons“.

In a check, HT found that those accessing the portal can submit information under four categories, namely as an affected person, witness who wishes to submit a complaint, confidential submission and suggestions for the HPEC. Under each category, there are different questions, along with the option to attach complaints or photos and videos.

During the protests in July, the Central Reserve Police Force’s Rapid Action Force, which was working under the command of Delhi Police, is alleged to have fired pellets at protesters. Pellet guns, categorised as a non-lethal deterrent along with tear gas, rubber bullets and smoke grenades, are included in the RAF’s manual for crowd control, but the Opposition, students and experts have termed their use on student protesters as inappropriate. It was also the first time pellets were used in New Delhi. They were previously used in Jammu and Kashmir(J&K) and became controversial after many victims lost their eyesight due to the pellets.

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HT has reported that at least four people – Sheikh Irshad Mansuri (25), Nootan Toppo (32), a 28-year-old reporter and Sahil Lochab (19)—sustained pellet injuries. While police and CRPF have not commented on the use of pellets, the medico-legal case (MLC) report has confirmed pellet wounds. In Sahil Lochab’s case, Delhi Police was also forced to file an FIR on August 21 after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna at the police station with Lochab, alleging that police had initially not filed a case despite receiving two complaints the previous week.

On August 18, the Supreme Court constituted a five-member committee headed by former SC judge R Subhash Reddy to independently inquire into allegations of violence during the July 20 student protests. The committee also comprises justice (retired) Ravi Shankar Jha, former chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court; justice (retired) Shalinder Kaur, former Delhi high court judge; Rishi Kumar Shukla, former Central Bureau of Investigation director; and LR Bishnoi, retired director general of police, Meghalaya.