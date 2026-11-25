New Delhi The site of the building collapse. (HT Archive)

A Delhi court on Monday denied bail to the operator of a paying guest accommodation in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan, where a building collapse in September and left seven people dead, observing that the operator “prioritised his financial interests” over the lives and safety of the students living there.

Additional sessions judge Dhirendra Rana of the Patiala House Courts, rejecting Shubham Tyagi’s bail plea, said that “he could have foreseen the danger posed by the unauthorised construction” and “should have ensured that the premises were vacated until the work was completed”.

“He could have easily foreseen the danger on account of illegal construction activities but he prioritised his financial benefits above the life and safety of innocent students/labours,” the court observed.

On September 6, the building where a PG accommodation under the banner of “Hostel Daze” was running collapsed due to work being undertaken in the basement. Five students and two labourers died in the incident, while five others were rescued with injuries.

According to the prosecution, the building had undergone construction and structural alterations without obtaining the necessary permissions from the competent authorities. Investigators alleged that the work, which began around 10-12 days before the collapse, increased the load on the existing structure and weakened its load-bearing capacity.

Tyagi and co-accused Sudhanshu Lovenish Kumar had taken the premises on rent from its owners, Urmila Gupta and her family, under a September 6, 2025, rent agreement to operate the PG. Tyagi has been in judicial custody since September 11, 2026.

The court held that even if Tyagi was not directly responsible for the construction, he could not escape responsibility as the operator of the PG accommodation. “If construction work was not under his control and not on his instructions then he was duty-bound to get the property vacated from occupants till the time construction was going on,” the judge said, adding that Tyagi was also obligated to inform the residents about the potential danger.

The court further noted that Tyagi, a lawyer by profession, was aware of the laws governing the operation of a PG accommodation but had failed to follow them. “The accused persons, who are responsible for the loss of 7 valuable lives, are not entitled for the benefit of discretion and such incidents must be dealt with by the courts of law with an iron hand,” the order said.

The prosecution alleged that the two operators failed to verify the building’s structural safety before renting it and did not take adequate precautions to protect residents despite the ongoing construction work.

Tyagi’s counsel argued that he was merely a tenant occupying the second and third floors of the building and had no authority under the rent agreement to undertake structural modifications. He also contended that the investigation was complete, the charge sheet filed and his continued custody was unnecessary.

Rejecting the argument, the court said his occupation and control of the premises placed an obligation on him to ensure the safety of the students.