The Supreme Court has quashed a ₹388-crore demand raised by the Uttar Pradesh government and its housing board against real estate developer Gaurs Group for land on which it built more than 2,900 houses in Ghaziabad, rejecting the state’s attempt to impose a fresh commercial price and revive restrictions on the land’s use. The court also directed the state government to take a fresh decision on the allotment of 450 economically weaker section (EWS) and low-income group (LIG) flats within three months. The dispute dates back to a 1995 compromise recorded by the Supreme Court, under which 12 acres acquired from the developer’s predecessors-in-interest under the housing board’s Vasundhara scheme in Ghaziabad were to be adjusted within the scheme. (HT archive)

A bench of justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Alok Aradhe held that the housing board could not demand additional payment for land allotted to Gaursons India Pvt Ltd in exchange for an earlier parcel that the board itself had failed to provide free of encumbrances.

“The housing board has retained and developed the acquired land, which is of greater value than the land it gave in exchange, without paying any compensation to the predecessors-in-interest. It cannot, in these circumstances, demand a further price from the first respondent for the substituted land,” the bench said, upholding an Allahabad High Court judgment that had set aside the demand and the conditions imposed by the state government.

The dispute dates back to a 1995 compromise recorded by the Supreme Court, under which 12 acres acquired from the developer’s predecessors-in-interest under the housing board’s Vasundhara scheme in Ghaziabad were to be adjusted within the scheme. The land was to be used for water purification-related construction, with the remaining portion kept open. Neither side was to pay any value or compensation for the exchange.

In 2004, the housing board executed an exchange deed, allotting the original owners land in Arthala village. However, the alternative land had already been resumed for a bird sanctuary in 1994, and revenue records described one parcel as a lake and the other as “banjar”, or barren, land. The Supreme Court agreed with the high court that the board had failed to exercise due diligence, rendering the 2004 exchange arrangement ineffective.

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The developer, which purchased the land from the original owners in 2005, was eventually allotted a 12.047-acre residential plot in the Siddharth Vihar scheme through a fresh exchange deed in January 2016. The registered deed vested freehold ownership in the company and permitted construction in accordance with approved plans. The developer subsequently built 2,476 general houses and 450 EWS/LIG flats, creating third-party rights in favour of homebuyers.

In June 2022, however, the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary directed that the land be allotted to the developer at the prevailing bulk sale rate, ostensibly to protect homebuyers’ interests. The housing board consequently raised a demand of ₹388 crore. The chief secretary also sought to restrict the use of the 12.047 acres to water purification-related construction and open green space.

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Rejecting the state’s contention, represented by attorney general R Venkataramani and additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, that the original restrictions continued to bind the substituted land, the bench said the 1995 compromise applied to the land acquired under the Vasundhara scheme. It did not impose a perpetual restriction on any alternative land subsequently allotted by the board.

The court noted that the 2016 deed was a fresh registered instrument, executed with the state government’s no-objection, and described the Siddharth Vihar plot as residential freehold property. It permitted construction subject to approval by the competent authority. The parties had carried forward only the condition that no consideration would be payable for the exchange, the bench said.

The court also noted that the developer had paid ₹32.45 crore as conversion charges and that the board had retained and developed the original Vasundhara land, which had a considerably higher circle rate than the substituted plot. Having received land of greater value without compensating the original owners, the board could not demand further payment, it held.

The state and the housing board had relied on a special investigation team report alleging fraudulent transactions involving officials and the developer. The bench expressly declined to comment on the report or its implications, leaving it open to the authorities to proceed in accordance with law.