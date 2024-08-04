‘Serial chain snatcher’ arrested in Delhi

A 35-year-old man who allegedly committed a series of snatchings across Delhi was arrested by the Dwarka police after he allegedly committed two back-to-back snatchings in Bindapur on July 20, police said on Sunday. Police have arrested also four of his associates who allegedly helped him dispose of the jewellery. Police identified the suspect with the help of informers and CCTV footage from more than 300 cameras. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that the accused was identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Rommy, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, and his associates were identified as Rajender Pal Singh, 33 , a resident of Laxmi Nagar, Laxman Kumar, 51, and Umesh Rajput, 42, both residents of Karol Bagh, and Manoj Kumar, 45, a resident of Shastri Park.

Police said that on July 20, they received two incident reports from Bindapur within half an hour in which two women reported that a man on a scooty snatched their chains when they were walking on the road. Two separate cases were registered and investigation was taken up.

Police identified the suspect with the help of informers and CCTV footage from more than 300 cameras. Police conducted a raid and arrested the suspect on July 30.

During interrogation, Jaswinder was found involved in 38 snatching cases reported across Delhi. According to police, Jaswinder would give stolen items to Rajender, who would give them to Laxman, a gold melter, who would give them to goldsmiths Umesh and Manoj.