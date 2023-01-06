Home / Cities / Delhi News / Students attack govt school teacher with stones, bricks

Students attack govt school teacher with stones, bricks

delhi news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:43 AM IST

In a written statement, the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA) said Kuku Lakhera, who teaches mathematics at the Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Palam Vihar, sustained injuries after the attack. However, police said the teacher is yet to file a complaint.

Police said the teacher is yet to file a complaint. (File)
Police said the teacher is yet to file a complaint. (File)
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi A Delhi government school teacher was allegedly attacked on Thursday with bricks and stones by students while he was entering the school premises for remedial classes.

In a written statement, the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA) said Kuku Lakhera, who teaches mathematics at the Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Palam Vihar, sustained injuries after he was hit with stones and bricks.

However, police said while they are aware of the incident, Lakhera is yet to file a complaint.

Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary GSTA, raised questions on the safety of teachers and said that if the government’s attitude towards teachers’ safety did not change, such incidents would continue to take place.

“For the last five years, we have been demanding that a law granting protection to teachers is passed, under which such criminal incidents which take place within or nearby school campuses are punished under non-bailable offences. However, no such action has been taken. This is gross negligence towards the safety of the teachers,” said Yadav.

The All India Guest Teachers Association also condemned the incident and sought action so that future incidents are prevented. Shoaib Rana, general secretary of the association, said teachers felt unsafe in schools due to frequent incidents of violence against them.

“Teachers are attacked by students and parents, but there are no concrete arrangements for the security of teachers. We request the government to ensure that concrete arrangements are put in place for the security of teachers and strict action is taken against the culprits,” said Rana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out