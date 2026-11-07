Tribunal upholds ₹5.3 crore attachment linked to Satyendar Jain
New Delhi: An appellate tribunal that deals with attachment of assets in black money caseshas upheld a 2019 attachment of ₹5
New Delhi: An appellate tribunal that deals with attachment of assets in black money caseshas upheld a 2019 attachment of ₹5.3 crore as “benami property” linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain and his two alleged associates who had deposited the money as tax under the Income Tax Declaration Scheme, 2016.
In an order passed last week, a bench of members Balesh Kumar and Rajesh Malhotra at the appellate tribunal for forfeited property (ATFP) in New Delhi dismissed the appeals by the three people and ruled that Vaibhav and Ankush Jain were “benamidars” (asset purchased in their names) while Satyendar Jain was the “beneficial owner” of the attached amount. HT has seen the copy of the order.
The matter relates to two amounts — ₹3.71 crore and ₹1.58 crore — deposited by Vaibhav and Ankush, respectively, under the IDS 2016 scheme. The declarations were linked to undisclosed income associated with investments in share capital and share premium of three companies - Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd and Prayas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd.
It was alleged that the tax deposits, made in the names of Vaibhav and Ankush, were actually held for the benefit of Satyendar Jain and could therefore be treated as “benami” property.
The order was challenged by all three before the ATFP.
The tax demand for Satyendar Jain stood at ₹6.92 crore and ₹3.88 crore for the assessment years 2011-12 and 2012-13. However, he argued that the tax already deposited by Vaibhav and Ankush should be adjusted against his outstanding liability.
“On examining the transaction, it is clear that through an arrangement, the ‘undisclosed income’ as claimed by Vaibhav Jain and Ankush was declared under the IDS 2016. The declaration, however, was found illegal and void on June 9, 2017. While the declarants challenged the order before the Delhi high court, Satyendar Jain issued the two letters on June 27, 2018, asking the (Income Tax) department to partly set off the Income Tax demands made on him by adjusting the amounts deposited by Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain,” the tribunal noted in its order.
“Thus, the arrangement could have resulted in the benefit to Satyendar Jain. The arrangement also implies and reflects that the consideration was provided by Satyendar Jain, as is obvious from his request made in his letters that the deposits paid under IDS 2016 should be adjusted against his tax liability. We therefore conclude that the property attached of amount of ₹5,30,10,000 is ‘benami property’ and the appellants Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain are the ‘Benamidars’ and Satyendar Jain is the ‘beneficial owner’ qua the said property,” the tribunal ruled.
HT reached out to the legal team of Satyendar Jain through phone and text but received no response.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.Read More
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