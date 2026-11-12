Truck mows down 19-yr-old in east Delhi

New Delhi The incident took place around 10.30am on Hedgewar Road near Ghazipur Integrated Freight Complex, and a passerby called the police at 10.37am, informing that a truck hit a pedestrian and the driver fled with the vehicle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 19-year-old man died after being hit by an unidentified speeding truck near a CNG station in Ghazipur on Wednesday morning, police officers said.

The incident took place around 10.30am on Hedgewar Road near Ghazipur Integrated Freight Complex, and a passerby called the police at 10.37am, informing that a truck hit a pedestrian and the driver fled with the vehicle.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajeev Kumar said that the victim, Rohit, a resident of Sapera Basti in Gharoli village, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. “Investigations are scanning CCTV cameras installed around the road crash spot to identify the offending vehicle, establish the vehicle’s ownership, and arrest the errant driver by tracing his location,” said DCP Kumar, adding that a case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered at the Ghazipur police station.

The police sent the victim’s body for an autopsy and are ascertaining the sequence of events leading to the event.