Two killed in road crash involving concrete mixture truck and scooter in northeast Delhi

Two men were killed in a road crash involving a concrete mixture truck and a scooter in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area late Monday night, police said on Tuesday. The DCP said a case under the relevant sections of law has been registered at the Khajuri Khas police station. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

According to the officials, the errant truck driver fled the scene of the accident, leaving his vehicle behind. The cops have seized the truck and the scooter.

The accident Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahul Alwal said that at about 11.55pm, the Khajuri Khas police station received information regarding a road accident near the old police station cut. A police team reached the scene and found that two men were injured in the road crash involving a concrete mixture truck and a scooter.

The two men were identified as 30-year-old Santosh and 33-year-old Pawan. It was not immediately known whether one victim was riding the scooter or both were.

“One injured person was already rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his family members. The other victim with serious injuries was admitted to the hospital by the police. Both were declared brought dead by the attending doctors,” DCP Alwal said.

Case registered The DCP said a case under the relevant sections of law has been registered at the Khajuri Khas police station. The bodies of the deceased were subsequently shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem examination (PME). Meanwhile, forensic teams inspected the accident site and collected crucial evidence.

“The offending truck has been recovered from the spot. Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding truck driver. Further investigation into the matter is in progress,” he added.