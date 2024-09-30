Menu Explore
Under construction house collapses, 2 labourers die

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Sep 30, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Two labourers died and two were injured after a house collapse in Madanpur, Delhi. Rescue efforts continued late into the night.

Two labourers died and two others were injured after an under-construction house collapsed on them in Madanpur near outer Delhi’s Khanjhawala on Sunday evening, fire department officials said.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Ram Chandra and Rajkumar, both 30.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that they were informed about the house collapse in Meer Vihar in Madanpur at 5.40pm. Five fire tenders along with rescue teams were sent to the spot. The rescue operation, carried out by the firemen, police personnel, and local residents continued till late night, police said.

Four injured labourers were rescued from the debris and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Two of them succumbed to injuries at the hospital while two are currently undergoing treatment, Garg added.

