New Delhi, A 16-year-old class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area after she sought help from the driver and conductor during heavy rain, following which the two accused were arrested, police sources said. UP teen on way to Noida to meet cousin, gang-raped on bus; abandoned at Kashmere Gate

The incident occurred on August 4 when the girl, a resident of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, was travelling to Noida to meet her cousin.

According to sources, the girl left her home on August 4 after being upset over being scolded by her mother a day earlier. She boarded a bus for Noida Sector 63, where her cousin lives.

The girl told police that due to heavy rain and darkness in Noida, she mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk and soon realised that she had alighted at the wrong place.

She then saw a bus approaching and signalled to it for help. The bus stopped, but there were no passengers inside. The conductor told her that they were going towards Noida Sector 63, following which she boarded the sleeper bus, the source said.

However, shortly after the bus started moving, the conductor allegedly began making obscene advances towards her. The driver and the conductor allegedly gang-raped the girl inside the bus and threatened to kill her if she resisted, said the source.

The accused later abandoned her near the Kashmere Gate bus terminal on Ring Road late at night and fled.

The girl then approached the Kashmere Gate police and narrated the incident. She was assisted by the police and then sent for a medical examination with a woman police personnel. An FIR was subsequently registered based on her statement under relevant sections relating to gang rape, kidnapping and assault, the source added.

A team examined CCTV footage and traced the bus and the conductor, who was arrested from a parking facility in Timarpur. The bus has been seized and subjected to forensic examination. CCTV footage has also been taken into possession as part of the investigation.

Police sources said the accused were returning with the empty bus after it had been repaired at a workshop in Surajpur. The bus developed a mechanical problem and had been taken to the workshop for repairs. After the repairs were completed, the driver and conductor were returning to the Timarpur parking facility when they encountered the girl at Pari Chowk.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said the route largely comprises the Ring Road and highway, where putting up frequent barricades is difficult as it can lead to severe traffic congestion. Police, however, are deployed near the Delhi border at the Noida entry point, the officer said.

"The police informed the girl's family about the incident the same night and called them to Delhi. Woman police personnel remained with her and provided assistance until her family arrived," the officer said.

After completing the necessary formalities, police handed the girl over to her family.

Sources said that after the allegations of rape, the police also conducted a potency test on the accused. Forensic examination of the bus has been conducted, and various pieces of evidence collected from it have been sent for examination.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.