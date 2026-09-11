Wet start likely for three-day Brics summit

New Delhi: Monsoon rains are expected to return to the Capital on Friday, the same day the three-day Brics summit starts, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts multiple spells of very light to light rain, with thunderstorms and lightning at several locations throughout the day. A view of Barapullah road on Thursday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

While no alert has been issued for Saturday, light to moderate rain is expected throughout the day, though only at isolated places.

From Sunday onwards, very light to light rain is expected every day until Wednesday. This comes after the city has not recorded any rain for four consecutive days.

Experts said the rain was due to the monsoon axis passing over the city. “In the north, since the monsoon axis will quickly move down, easterlies will take over from tomorrow (Friday) onwards; parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are expected to receive a passing spell of moderate rains in the afternoon and evening hours starting tomorrow (Friday) into the weekend. Although these spells are going to be mostly localised, with general coverage of 30-40%, not everyone in the plains will receive rain from this spell,” said meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya.

Due to rain, the city’s maximum temperature, which recorded a high of 36.6°C on Thursday, is expected to dip and remain below 33°C from Saturday.

Meanwhile, due to the lack of rain over the past couple of days, the city’s overall air quality index (AQI) rose, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording 134 (moderate) on Thursday, the highest in Delhi since July 19, when it was 171.

CPCB classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.