Wet start likely for three-day Brics summit
New Delhi: Monsoon rains are expected to return to the Capital on Friday, the same day the three-day Brics summit starts, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts multiple spells of very light to light rain, with thunderstorms and lightning at several locations throughout the day
New Delhi: Monsoon rains are expected to return to the Capital on Friday, the same day the three-day Brics summit starts, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts multiple spells of very light to light rain, with thunderstorms and lightning at several locations throughout the day.
While no alert has been issued for Saturday, light to moderate rain is expected throughout the day, though only at isolated places.
From Sunday onwards, very light to light rain is expected every day until Wednesday. This comes after the city has not recorded any rain for four consecutive days.
Experts said the rain was due to the monsoon axis passing over the city. “In the north, since the monsoon axis will quickly move down, easterlies will take over from tomorrow (Friday) onwards; parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are expected to receive a passing spell of moderate rains in the afternoon and evening hours starting tomorrow (Friday) into the weekend. Although these spells are going to be mostly localised, with general coverage of 30-40%, not everyone in the plains will receive rain from this spell,” said meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya.
Due to rain, the city’s maximum temperature, which recorded a high of 36.6°C on Thursday, is expected to dip and remain below 33°C from Saturday.
Meanwhile, due to the lack of rain over the past couple of days, the city’s overall air quality index (AQI) rose, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording 134 (moderate) on Thursday, the highest in Delhi since July 19, when it was 171.
CPCB classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAaditya Khatwani
Aaditya Khatwani is a city reporter at Hindustan Times, where he covers the environment, weather, forests, and art and culture for Delhi. He joined the Hindustan Times newsroom in 2025, after graduating from the Asian College of Journalism, in Chennai, and has also covered Delhi’s civic bodies. His reporting blends ground reportage and data-based narratives with human interest stories from the city.Since joining HT, he has published many stories on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the civic issues in the city. This includes stories on the city’s green divide and the lack of proper footpaths, on which he also filmed and produced a 15-part video series, visiting different parts of the city to assess their footpaths.His coverage on art has included stories on the prominent art events in the city, such as the India Art Fair and DAG India’s “The City as a Museum” event. He also writes about the city’s evolving culture, such as the recent trend of lectures being hosted in bars.Read More
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