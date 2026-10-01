Bosscoder School Launches BuildX and AI Talent Olympiad to Bring Product Building to School Students

The initiatives give school students early exposure to artificial intelligence, product building, entrepreneurship, problem-solving and the practical process of turning ideas into AI-powered solutions For a generation growing up with artificial intelligence increasingly present in everyday life, the question is no longer whether students will encounter AI, but how early they will learn to understand it, experiment with it and use it to create. Bosscoder School Launches BuildX and National Young AI Talent Olympiad for Aspiring AI Builders

School education has traditionally focused on building conceptual knowledge, preparing for examinations and gaining admission to higher education. While these foundations remain important, exposure to how technology products are developed, how ideas are tested and how AI can be applied to real-world problems often comes much later.

Bosscoder School of Technology (BST) is looking to bring that experience closer to the school years through two initiatives: BuildX, an online Intern-Preneurship Bootcamp, and the National Young AI Talent Olympiad, a national platform that takes students from aptitude assessment to AI-powered product building and a campus hackathon.

While the two programmes follow different formats, they share a common objective: giving students an opportunity to move beyond learning about technology and start creating with it.

BuildX: Building With AI Before College BuildX is a five-week, 100% free online Intern-Preneurship Bootcamp designed for Class 12 students and JEE aspirants. The programme introduces participants to the process of taking an idea from an initial problem statement to a working product.

The experience follows five stages:

Ideate → Build → Validate → Iterate → Pitch The journey begins with identifying a problem worth solving. Participants then develop an idea and use modern tools, including AI, GenAI, no-code, low-code and basic coding concepts, to turn it into a working prototype or minimum viable product.

Participants then move into user validation, gathering feedback to understand whether their solution addresses a genuine need. They refine their product based on those insights before preparing and presenting a final pitch.

“Students are growing up in a world where AI is becoming part of almost every industry. We believe they should have an opportunity to experience that world before they enter college,” said Rajat Garg, Director, Bosscoder School of Technology.

Starting an Entrepreneurship Journey Before College The programme also connects students with industry through mentorship from experienced professionals, including mentors from MAANG companies.

For Class 12 students and JEE aspirants, this can become their first meaningful industry exposure, giving them an early perspective on how technology products are developed and how professionals approach problems.

The product created during the programme can also become part of a student's portfolio. Those who complete the required programme components can receive a Certificate of Completion and Letter of Recommendation from Bosscoder School of Technology.

High-performing participants may also get opportunities to work with BST as paid interns, while particularly promising products may lead to seed-funding conversations with Bosscoder School of Technology, creating a potential pathway for strong ideas to progress beyond the bootcamp.

National Young AI Talent Olympiad: Discover. Build. Showcase. The National Young AI Talent Olympiad brings a similar focus on AI and problem-solving into a national competitive format.

The programme is structured as a three-stage journey:

Discover → Build → Showcase The first stage, the National AI Aptitude Assessment, evaluates Class 11 and 12 students on Mathematics, Quantitative Aptitude, and Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

Selected students then progress to Build With AI, where the format shifts from answering questions to creating solutions.

With guidance from industry professionals, participants use AI tools to transform a problem into a working product or prototype. They then present their creation through a three-minute product pitch, bringing together problem-solving, technology and communication skills.

The final stage takes the experience into a real-world collaborative environment through a fully sponsored campus hackathon at Bosscoder School of Technology. Selected students work alongside BST students on practical challenges and have an opportunity to take their ideas further.

Top performers can also earn opportunities such as a MacBook Air M5 and a paid internship at Bosscoder School of Technology. Participants can also gain exposure to professionals from leading technology companies, including Google and Microsoft, as well as startup founders.

Preparing Young Talent for an AI-Driven World For aspiring engineers and technology professionals, understanding AI increasingly goes beyond knowing concepts or using consumer-facing applications. It involves identifying meaningful problems, asking the right questions, evaluating solutions and using technology to create something useful.

A student can study AI without ever building with it. They can learn about entrepreneurship without attempting to develop a product. They can prepare extensively for examinations without experiencing an open-ended problem where there is no predetermined answer.

BuildX and the National Young AI Talent Olympiad add that practical layer. Together, they give students opportunities to explore AI, solve problems, develop products, receive industry guidance and communicate what they have created.

Academic learning remains an important foundation for students entering tomorrow's technology landscape, but the ability to apply that knowledge can become equally valuable in a rapidly changing technology landscape.

For students preparing for engineering and higher education, the question can therefore extend beyond:

“What will I study in college?” It can also become:

“What can I build with AI before I get there?” That shift - from learning about technology to experimenting, building and creating with it - is the experience Bosscoder School of Technology aims to bring to the next generation through BuildX and the National Young AI Talent Olympiad.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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