Drone vigil over houses on Moharram procession route

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:51 IST

Storing debris, stones or any other objectionable material on the rooftop may now lead to trouble for owners of houses falling along the Moharram procession route as the district administration has directed officials to lodge FIR against people engaging in such activity.

Drone cameras will be used to keep vigil on rooftops of houses on the procession routes. With Moharram beginning on September 1, the district administration has chalked out a plan to make elaborate security arrangements in Old City area and on the procession routes, said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.

“No debris, stones or any objectionable material can be stored on the rooftop of houses that fall on Moharram procession routes,” he said.

Officials said the decision has been taken after the administration found some objectionable material like bricks and iron rods on the rooftops of a few houses during a drone survey carried out in 2015.

Under the drone survey this time, the officials would also mark sensitive points and ensure special security arrangements here. The initiative is said to be an outcome of the meeting which district administration held with the police and other departments to ensure elaborate security arrangements in the city.

As per the DM’s directives, security personnel along with administrative officials would inspect the procession routes. “The exercise largely includes patrolling on foot. Officers will inspect the entire route and also mark vulnerable points where security arrangements have to be made at the time of Moharram procession,” he said.

Similarly, law enforcers would also inspect the ‘karbalas’ physically to ensure all possible arrangements at the time of burial of ‘tazias’.

FIR can be lodged

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 20:51 IST