DU students protest SRCC move to cancel talk on CAA

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:52 IST

New Delhi:

A day after the administration of Delhi University’s (DU) Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) did not allow the college’s North-East cell to hold a panel discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Northeastern states, students from several DU colleges held a protest outside the campus on Friday.

The agitators said the university administration cancelled the event under pressure from the ABVP-backed College students’ union. Devasheesh, a student at Ramjas College, said, “The administration did not even give any concrete reason for cancelling the event and cited “unavoidable circumstances”.

Students from many north campus colleges, including Ramjas, Hindu and SRCC, held a protest outside the college campus against Thursday’s incident.”

A member of the College’s north-east cell, said, “We had informed the administration that the talk session was required as there exists a complete lack of awareness about the protests against the CAA in North Eastern states in our campus. They simply did not listen to us.”

Members of SRCC’s North-East cell had on Friday issued a statement saying they were told by the administration that there was a possibility of violence on campus if the event were to take place. “We were told that the panel invited by the cell was political. We insisted that this was not a politically motivated event and that it was conducted because there is a complete lack of awareness about the Northeast protests in college,” the statement read.

Gajendra Chaudhary, president of the SRCC students’ union, had said they had informed the administration on Wednesday about the event and the “political alignment” of the invited panel.

Officials at the college had said the organisers did not follow the due process to hold the talk session..

Despite several attempts, SRCC Principal Simrit Kaur did not respond to calls and texts sent for a comment.