Dying Panvel lakes to be restored

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:15 IST

Three major lakes in Panvel — Vadale, Krishnale and Devale — are on the way to get a facelift.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has started reviving three out of five lakes in the city.

Amusement facility, pathways and reconstruction of the peripheral walls among others will be taken up in the beautification plan.

While beautification of Devale lake is complete, work at Krishnale and Vadale is still underway. It is expected to be completed in nine months.

Devale lake has got railings and a pathway and looks neat after the filth was removed.

PCMC will start treatment of the lake water with biosanitisers.

On Monday, the proposal for treating the lake water was tabled at the standing committee meeting. It will be implemented soon.

PCMC deputy commissioner Prashant Rasal said, “Beautification of Devale lake is complete. Desilting work of Vadale lake is done, whereas work at Krishnale lake is still going on. It will be completed in nine months.”

Only after the beautification project gets a positive feedback, the civic body will consider cleaning the remaining lakes of the city.

Sanjay Katekar, city engineer, PCMC said, “The work of Krishnale and Vadale is in progress. Work would be completed within nine months. After that, the lake water will be treated with bio-sanitiser.”

“Bio-sanitiser is being used to cleanse the lake. The bio-sanitiser granules is submerged in water to clean it as well as absorb air pollutants. This increases vegetation and reduces the sludge around the water body,” said Rasal.

After successful treatment of water at the three lakes, the civic body will also use the same technique to cleanse water of other two lakes in the city — Israel and Lendale.

Rajendra Patel, a Panvel-based activist, said, “Pollution problem arises because of nitrates. With biosanitisers, nitrate level will come down. This will lead to a boost of self-healing ability of the water body.”

“Inorganic and toxic organic pollutants get converted into resources,” Patel said.

“The denitrification technique is helpful in generating natural resources,” Patel said.

“It increases vegetation around the area equal to the water body. It also cleanses the water body in the nearby areas,” said Patel.

Panvel has a population of around five lakh.

The locals are happy with the decision of beautifying the lakes. However, they are a little apprehensive about the implementation of the beautification project.

“The lakes once used to be a favourite place for people to hang out. Birds used to flock here,” said Rajesh Katkar, 40, a Panvel resident.

“We don’t know whether we would be able to see those birds again,” Katkar said.

“Rapidly rising population, increased construction activity, unchecked and irresponsible dumping in the lake took a toll on the lakes. The water holding capacity gradually decreased and the lakes dried up,”said Kantilal Kadi, an activist.

“The water became smelly because of garbage dumping. We just hope that they are restored to their original glory,” Kadi said.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 01:15 IST