GDA plans parks with special facilities for differently abled persons

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:02 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority is planning to make its parks accessible to the differently. It has selected two parks, one in Indirapuram and the other at Madhuban Bapudham, where facilities will be put in place to ensure that the differently abled are also able to visit these parks.

GDA vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma said the authority plans to follow the concept followed in Ujjain and a consultant will be appointed to work out the modalities for the two selected parks in Ghaziabad.

“The concept followed in Ujjain is very encouraging but we have appointed a private consultant who will draw up the entire plan for our parks. There is a growing sensitivity towards the needs of differently abled people and we wish to enable them. There are many cities across the country that have come up with parks for the differently abled,” Verma said.

According to officials, the consultant is likely to submit the plans in another week after which the authority officials will also invite NGOs and family of differently abled persons to seek more inputs and suggestions.

The officials said initially, the consultant has been asked to provide the plan while keeping in mind different types of impairment which include those for hearing as well as visual.

“We plan to introduce Braille tree system and bells along the pathways that will serve as signage. Similar concepts will be put in for other such persons. We have also plans to come up with basketball courts which will have special flooring and can be used by children or persons using wheelchairs. Special types of swing will also be introduced while keeping in mind the particular needs of such persons and children,” she added.

The officials said more such parks will be developed once the initial plan is put in place.

The vice-chairperson said suggestions by NGOs and parents will be vital and these will be put in place before the authorities implement the final plan prepared by the consultant.