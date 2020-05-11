e-paper
Ggm: 36 private schools issued notice for flouting fee rules

Ggm: 36 private schools issued notice for flouting fee rules

cities Updated: May 11, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram:

The district education department on Monday said that it had sent a notice to 36 private schools for demanding fees, in addition to the monthly tuition fee, in contravention of the directives issued by the state government last month.

In a statement released on Monday, district education officer Indu Boken said that the department had received around 175 complaints against 36 private schools in the district, following which action was taken against them as per rules.

“We served a notice to the erring schools and asked them to comply with the government orders. All schools have resolved the concerns. Further action is not required since they are now complying with the government directives,” said Boken.

Boken further said that the livelihood of many people had been adversely affected amid the lockdown due to which the government had prohibited payment of additional fee heads. She reiterated that schools could not take any punitive action against students for non-payment of fees.

As per rule 158 of Haryana School Education Rules, the department can check the accounts of a school and take appropriate action in case of fee-related complaints. Schools are required to submit the details of fees charged in Form-6 every year.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, the Haryana government had issued orders regarding the payment of fees on April 23, according to which only monthly tuition fee can be sought during the lockdown. Payment of other charges such as building fund, maintenance fund, entrance fee, and computer fee, under additional heads has also been deferred. The government also prohibited private schools from hiking the tuition fees or introducing hidden charges in the fee, and asked them to collect the tuition fee on a monthly basis.

