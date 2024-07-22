 Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.18 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.18 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024

Jul 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Jul 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on July 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on July 22, 2024, is 27.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.18 °C and 28.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.86 °C and 27.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 63.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 23, 2024 27.0 °C Moderate rain
July 24, 2024 27.45 °C Moderate rain
July 25, 2024 27.4 °C Moderate rain
July 26, 2024 27.66 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 27, 2024 27.94 °C Moderate rain
July 28, 2024 28.18 °C Moderate rain
July 29, 2024 27.27 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.65 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 30.11 °C Light rain
Chennai 34.05 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.99 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.89 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 29.95 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 37.29 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on July 22, 2024
