Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.18 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 23, 2024 27.0 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 27.45 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 27.4 °C Moderate rain July 26, 2024 27.66 °C Heavy intensity rain July 27, 2024 27.94 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 28.18 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 27.27 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.65 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 30.11 °C Light rain Chennai 34.05 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.89 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.95 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.29 °C Light rain

The temperature in Goa today, on July 22, 2024, is 27.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.18 °C and 28.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.86 °C and 27.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Goa today stands at 63.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.