₹390 crore development plan cleared for Manesar civic areas

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has approved development works worth ₹390 crore across its wards, days after councillors raised concerns over delays in meetings of its Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC), officials said. Mayor Inderjit Kaur Yadav said the latest allocation would cover all wards and include works related to sports infrastructure, community facilities, sewage treatment, roads and village amenities. (Representative photo)

The recent F&CC meeting was held on Wednesday and the previous meeting was held on December 16, 2025. Councillors had said the delay had stalled development projects and tenders worth around ₹250 crore.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur Yadav said the latest allocation would cover all wards and include works related to sports infrastructure, community facilities, sewage treatment, roads and village amenities.

Among the major projects are a cricket stadium in Naurangpur, an indoor stadium in Fazilwas and a 3 million litre per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant in Sikanderpur. The corporation also plans to redevelop and beautify ponds and construct an Ambedkar Bhawan in Badha.

Among the allocations, about ₹3 crore has been approved for maintenance of community centres and 103 public toilets in villages, Yadav said. Ward 2 has received the largest allocation of ₹46 crore, including ₹9.9 crore for a multipurpose building, ₹5 crore for reconstruction of an indoor stadium and ₹5 crore for a Jan Seva Bhawan. Ward 1 has been allocated ₹20 crore, including ₹7.5 crore for an open sports complex on Chandu Road and ₹9.2 crore for a community centre.

Ward 3 has received ₹13 crore, including ₹7 crore for a community centre in Bamdoli and ₹5.5 crore for a meditation centre, yoga centre and exercise facility. Ward 4 has ₹24 crore earmarked for works including a phirni, an STP and a sports complex in Wazirpur.

Wards 9 and 20 have been allocated ₹25 crore and ₹19 crore, respectively, while wards 12 and 19 have received ₹30 crore each. Ward 16 has been allocated ₹29 crore and Ward 14 has been allocated ₹23 crore.

Yadav said the works would be distributed across wards, with the civic body also planning indoor and outdoor sports facilities to provide training infrastructure for children in the MCM area.