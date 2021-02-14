IND USA
gurugram news

Advisory board to oversee developmental works in Manesar

The newly formed Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) will have a 21-member advisory board to oversee developmental projects of the civic body and assist officials with the creation of municipal wards, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during a programme organized at the HSIIDC auditorium in IMT Manesar on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:09 AM IST

The newly formed Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) will have a 21-member advisory board to oversee developmental projects of the civic body and assist officials with the creation of municipal wards, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during a programme organized at the HSIIDC auditorium in IMT Manesar on Saturday.

Khattar said that the advisory board will operate until municipal elections are held in Manesarits first set of councillors is elected. The MCM was formed in December last year.

“MCM has been formed by incorporating 29 villages of the Manesar region. Now, wards for this municipal corporation will be formed and subsequently, elections will be held,” said Khattar.

“This is the first municipal corporation formed during the tenure of the present government and till its election, the administrative work will be looked after by MCM commissioner Munish Sharma and an advisory board of 21 members will be formed to support him in the development of Manesar,” Khattar said.

He said that the board will include the MLAs of Pataudi and Badshahpur, the chairman of Gurugram block committee, a few members of industrial associations and village leaders, among others.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) who attended the meeting said that the advisory board will also include block pramukhs and zila pramukhs. They said that the advisory board will play a similar role to the one executed by councillors in Gurugram — to oversee all new demands or projects that will be carried out for the development of Manesar.

Khattar said that there will be an overall improvement in facilities such as sewerage, drainage, streetlights, roads, parks, traffic system, horticulture-related works, drinking water arrangements, among others, now that the MCM has been formed. He said that tenders for solid waste management will be floated, an ID for each property will be created and its value will also be added along with it, to assign the collector rate.

MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, who had the additional charge of MCM till earlier this month, said that survey work for property ID has started and counters in this regard will be installed in tehsils from Monday.

Khattar said that the state government has approved a 61-crore scheme to provide drinking water supply to 24 villages and nine dhanis (settlements) in MCM area. He also said that water will be provided to 73 villages and 17 settlements in the next year.

In addition to drinking water, he emphasised that the government is also focussing on recycling water. Khattar said that only canal-based water will be used in households, while for horticulture and industries, only treated water will be used.

The CM also assured attendees that there will be no shortage of funds for development works in the MCM area.

“The Haryana CM gave an example of the MCG having a deposit of more than 1,000 crore in various banks of Gurugram and said that it is the only civic body in the state which is self-reliant, in terms of funds. He said that the MCM region is even more affluent than the MCG as there are more industrial units and high-rises in the area and in such a situation, higher revenue can be generated. He said MCM would not be dependent on the government for its cash flow,” said an MCG official, who had attended the meeting.

