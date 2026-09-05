Ggm metro proposes turning Sec 45 metro into multi-modal stn

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has proposed turning Sector 45 metro station into a multimodal transport hub, projected to handle more than 53,000 passengers daily by 2051. Peak-hour boarding and alighting are estimated at 3,857 and 3,494 commuters, respectively.

The plan, shared with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), seen by HT, during a meeting earlier this week, projects 27,865 daily boardings and 24,914 alightings at the station. Peak-hour boarding and alighting are estimated at 3,857 and 3,494 commuters, respectively.

According to the plan, the proposed hub will have dedicated facilities for cars, autos, e-rickshaws, buses, cabs, differently abled passengers and EV charging, besides pedestrian facilities and public bike sharing. It includes five car bays, six auto/e-rickshaw bays and two bus bays in each direction.

The plan also identified major challenges including broken footpaths along drains, forcing pedestrians to use service lanes. A painted cycle lane near the proposed station is not in use due to its broken condition. On-street parking and damaged surfaces have also rendered parts of the service roads unusable.

A senior GMDA official, who is privy to the matter, said the authority is working with GMRL to integrate different modes of transport with the metro system.

“We will be working to integrate the bus, taxis and private cars into the system. Facilities for pedestrians and differently abled will also be created. The objective is to ensure that last-mile connectivity becomes smooth and the majority of people use the mass transport network,” he said, adding that obstacles around the metro stations will be removed on priority.

GMRL has proposed a similar multimodal integration plan for the proposed Cyber Park station, which is projected to record 24,784 daily boardings and 22,087 alightings by 2051.

The plan includes five car/taxi bays, seven auto/e-rickshaw bays and two bus bays in each direction. It also identifies underground and overhead utility hindrances, including sewer lines, electricity infrastructure, trees, optical-fibre cables, water infrastructure and high-tension electric lines. Conflicts have been identified around proposed drop-off facilities, EV charging points and bus bays.

GMRL has also proposed developing and integrating the Sector 72 metro station, opposite Sector 33 and near the metro depot, on similar lines.

A senior GMRL official said multimodal integration plans have been proposed for three stations and suggestions have been sought from stakeholders.

“The multi-modal integration will ensure that different modes of transport and local areas are integrated into the metro ecosystem. Passengers can enter and exit with ease. We are also working to ensure that tender for phase two also gets approval from the state government,” he said.